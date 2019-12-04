Freddie Ljungberg: We Won't Win Matches Playing Transition Game So I Want To Improve That

Freddie Ljungberg addressed his first pre-match press conference on Tuesday and was asked on a number of topics, such as the issues the team faces, his emotions before the first home game and speaking to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

'Have to improve in transitions'

Ljungberg who took over as the interim head coach on November 29 was asked about his takeaways from the Norwich City match and he said, "The general feeling is probably the same as I had after the match, we started extremely well, played very well offensively but had a problem transition-wise so they got shots on target and chances just from the transition of an eight-yard sprint, which we need to stop...My feeling was that I wanted to win the game, very disappointed not to win it, but if we play a transition game like we did, we won’t win any games, so that’s something that I can coach and try to improve."

Speaking on being in-charge at the Emirates for his first home match he said, "It has been quite hectic, so I haven’t thought about it that much but of course it will be a proud moment."

Elaborating on the Arsenal fans, who have grown impatient and upset by the lack of performances and wins by the team Ljungberg said, "I think the only way to change an atmosphere in the stadium is by how you play. As you said, the fans were amazing at Norwich. I felt like they got more and more energy the more that we played in the first half. We were on top of Norwich and I think the Arsenal fans got energy from that...They want us to play good football and I think the only way to try to get a good atmosphere and get them going is to try to achieve that. Whether that's me or someone else as a coach, I don't think that matters so much.

Ljungberg was brought to Arsenal by legendary French manager Arsene Wenger, and the Swede played under him for a decade. During his time at Arsenal he the FA Cup and the Premier League on multiple occasions - including the 2003/04 season, when the club won the league without losing a single match. When asked if he has had any conversation with Wenger, he said, "No (not yet), I would really like to speak to him. I’m in contact with him but I haven’t spoke to him because it’s been a bit hectic, but it’s on my list to do so."

Arsenal will host Brighton on Thursday evening, and hoping to register the first win the Premier League since October 6.

(with inputs from agencies)