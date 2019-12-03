Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers has taken Leicester City to different heights this season. They are only behind Liverpool in the Premier League 2019-20. Arsenal recently parted ways with Unai Emery and are looking for a candidate to help them uplift their season. There were many rumours surrounding Brendan Rodgers and Arsenal. It was said that the former Liverpool coach can take up the job at North London. However, the 46-year-old has shelved all speculation of him joining Arsenal this season.

📉 Took over when @LCFC were 12th in the PL.



📈 Currently 2nd in the PL.



✅ 6 PL wins in a row for the FIRST TIME ever.



🙅‍♂️ Conceded the least amount of goals in the PL this season.



⚽️ Only @ManCity have scored more goals in PL.



👏 Brendan Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/tuXDGPSRfs — SPORF (@Sporf) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Real Madrid's Fourth Kit Of The Season Pays Homage To The Club's Rich Trophy-laden History

Brendan Rodgers has no intention to leave Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers recently attended a press conference and a reporter insisted that the Leicester City manager should clear the air once and for all. Rodgers said that he is very happy at the King Power Stadium for now and has no plans of leaving the club. Brendan Rodgers stated that the message is clear like it has always been. He added that rumours will keep on surfacing until Arsenal appoints their new manager.

Also Read | 2030 FIFA World Cup: Will UK-Ireland Bag The Hosting Rights?

Brendan Rodgers joined the former Premier League champions in February 2019 and since then, Leicester City have gained a winning momentum. The Foxes are currently in the second spot of the points table with 10 wins in 14 games so far. The 2015-16 title winners will be aiming to play the Champions League next season by atleast finishing in the top four. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is the top scorer in the season. Leicester City will next play Watford on November 5, 2019 at 1:00 AM (IST).

Also Read | Manchester City Forward Sergio Aguero To Continue Career With Defending PL Champions?

Why on earth would Brendan Rodgers leave this hungry, humble and brilliant Leicester side to join a declining, directionless institution with gnashing fans who are baying for blood after every disappointing result? — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019 Live Streaming Details And All About Football's Biggest Annual Award