Per Mertesacker To Provide Short Term Assistance To Freddie Ljungberg

Former Arsenal player and current academy manager Per Mertesacker will be the supporting interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg on a short term basis, starting with Arsenal's match against Norwich City on Sunday. Ljungberg was named the interim head coach after the club parted company with Unai Emery on Thursday.

READ: Arsenal Sack Unai Emery After A Run Of Dismal Performances

📰 @ArsenalAcademy manager Per Mertesacker will be supporting interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg in the short-term.



Per will be in the dugout at Carrow Road tomorrow.#NORARS pic.twitter.com/rvWJRd2pDG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2019

Short-term assistance

On Saturday evening the club took to Twitter and said that Mertesacker will join Ljungberg in the dugout at Carrow Road for the Premier League trip to face Norwich on Sunday.

READ: Former Arsenal Head Coach Emery Pens Emotional Letter To Club After Getting Sacked

Mertesacker joined Arsenal in 2011 and went on to play for the North London club till the end of 2017-2018 season after which he retired from football. Mertesacker was announced as the academy manager in July 2017, a year before he actually retired from the sport. Mertesacker made 221 appearances for Arsenal over the seven years.

Mertesacker has a wealth of experience and is regarded as one of the most intelligent footballers. He was a part of the World Cup-winning in 2014. He also lead Arsenal to three FA Cups.

Ljungberg, on the other hand, is relishing the opportunity to lead Arsenal in a Premier League match. In an interview with the club, he said, "It's a great, great honour. I want to do as well as I can for this fantastic club and that's what I feel today. I feel the excitement and I'll try to do a good job."

READ: Arsenal Players Bid Farewell To Unai Emery; Thank Him For All His Guidance

He was also asked about his approach to matches, and he said, "I like entertaining football but of course at the same time you can't concede goals. That's a tricky balance to find. For me, happy footballers play the best football. That's a part I learnt as a player, there is a time to work hard but at the same time we need to enjoy what we're doing. Often the players we have enjoy playing offensive football which makes them happy."

READ: Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery