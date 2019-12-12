Frenkie De Jong Gutted After Learning About Ajax's Elimination From The Champions League

Frenkie de Jong sealed a reported €75 million move to Barcelona in the summer after some stellar performances with Ajax. Apparently, De Jong is still quite attached to his old club and he appeared to be devastated after Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Looks like Frenkie De Jong just saw Ajax went out 💔 pic.twitter.com/jv1GcPS4f6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 10, 2019

Frenkie de Jong's bitter-sweet night

Ajax started the night on top of Group H knowing that just a point at home to Valencia would be enough to see them through to the next round of the Champions League. However, a solitary goal from Valencia striker Rodrigo meant the Spanish side pipped Ajax out of the top two and sent last season's semi-finalists crashing out of the tournament.

It was a very tough night in the @CruijffArenA. Our @ChampionsLeague journey ends after 10 points in the group stage. That hurts.



We’ll stick together now and give our utmost best. Full focus on Sunday cause there's another big match coming up! pic.twitter.com/bimDpnsyTB — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) December 11, 2019

When Ajax were chasing an equaliser in Amsterdam, Frenkie de Jong was helping Barcelona knock out Inter Milan from the Champions League. A late goal from Ansu Fati meant Inter were condemned to the same fate as Ajax. At full time, when the Catalan players were celebrating the hard-earned victory, De Jong was seen clearly distraught after he apparently learned the scoreline from Ajax's game.

Frenkie de Jong's post-match comments on Ajax's elimination

Frenkie de Jong was looking out for the Ajax result at the San Siro 💔 pic.twitter.com/ANqFJEDIxB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 11, 2019

A loss to Valencia meant Ajax dropped to third with 10 points behind Chelsea and Valencia.

