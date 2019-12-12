The Debate
Frenkie De Jong Gutted After Learning About Ajax's Elimination From The Champions League

Football News

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong was disappointed after learning about Ajax's Champions League elimination. Ajax lost to Valencia at home. Read on for more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie de Jong sealed a reported €75 million move to Barcelona in the summer after some stellar performances with Ajax. Apparently, De Jong is still quite attached to his old club and he appeared to be devastated after Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

 

Also Read | Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong Send Strong Anti-racism Message In Celebration

Frenkie de Jong's bitter-sweet night

Ajax started the night on top of Group H knowing that just a point at home to Valencia would be enough to see them through to the next round of the Champions League. However, a solitary goal from Valencia striker Rodrigo meant the Spanish side pipped Ajax out of the top two and sent last season's semi-finalists crashing out of the tournament.

Also Read | El Clasico Between Real Madrid And Barcelona Cancelled Once Again Due To Safety Reason

When Ajax were chasing an equaliser in Amsterdam, Frenkie de Jong was helping Barcelona knock out Inter Milan from the Champions League. A late goal from Ansu Fati meant Inter were condemned to the same fate as Ajax. At full time, when the Catalan players were celebrating the hard-earned victory, De Jong was seen clearly distraught after he apparently learned the scoreline from Ajax's game.

Also Read | Inter Milan Vs Barcelona: Ansu Fati's Late Strike Sends Conte's Men Crashing Out Of UCL

 

Frenkie de Jong's post-match comments on Ajax's elimination

A loss to Valencia meant Ajax dropped to third with 10 points behind Chelsea and Valencia. 

Also Read | Liverpool, Chelsea Through To Champions League Last 16 As Ajax Go Out

Published:

