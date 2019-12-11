Inter Milan Vs Barcelona: Ansu Fati's Late Strike Sends Conte's Men Crashing Out Of UCL

Inter Milan failed to make it through to the next round of the Champions League after they lost to Barcelona at home on Tuesday night. Barcelona's 17-year-old attacker Ansu Fati became the youngest scorer in Champions League history when he fired a late winner to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory at the San Siro. Keep reading as we discuss the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match highlights and the group stage scenario.

Champions League: Inter Milan vs Barcelona match highlights

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde opted to rest Lionel Messi and other key players, having already secured the top spot in Group F. The youngsters stepped up well for the Catalan side to hand Barcelona a hard-earned victory in Italy. Despite having the upper hand in the early stages, the visitors took the lead against the run of play in the 23rd minute. Antoine Griezmann's well-timed pass was calmly dispatched by Carles Perez to make the score 1-0 to Barcelona. The Italian side equalised just at the stroke of half-time after Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku combined well before Lukaku hit a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Inter Milan did manage to put the ball into the back of the net a couple of times in the second half only to see them ruled out for offside. Romelu Lukaku could have settled the tie for the home side, but his profligacy in front of the goal allowed Barcelona to steal a late winner to break many Inter hearts. 17-year-old Ansu Fati produced a fine finish in the 87th minute to become the youngest scorer in the Champions League. The game finished at 2-1 to Barcelona

Champions League: Inter Milan vs Barcelona group stage scenario

This just about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/WJlykWP4z1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019

Barcelona finished the group on top with 14 points. Dortmund managed to claim the second spot with 10 points. Inter Milan will now head to the Europa League after finishing third.

Champions League: Inter Milan vs Barcelona player ratings

Inter Milan

Samir Handanovic - 6/10

Diego Godin - 6/10

Stefan de Vrij - 6.5/10

Milan Skriniar - 6.5/10

Danilo D'Ambrosio - 6.5/10

Matias Vecino - 7.5/10

Marcelo Brozovic - 7/10

Borja Valero - 6.5/10

Cristiano Biraghi - 6/10

Romelu Lukaku - 7.5/10

Lautaro Martinez - 5.5/10

Substitutes: Valentino Lazaro - 6/10, Matteo Politano - 5.5/10, Sebastiano Esposito - 6/10

FC Barcelona

Neto - 8/10

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

Samuel Umtiti - 7/10

Jean-Clair Todibo - 8/10

Junior Firpo - 6.5/10

Carles Alena - 8/10

Ivan Rakitic - 7.5/10

Arturo Vidal - 7/10

Moussa Wague - 7.5/10

Carles Perez - 8/10

Antoine Griezmann - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Luis Suarez - 7.5/10, Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10, Ansu Fati - 6/10

