FRK Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Teams And Bundesliga Live Game Info

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 16. Playing for the first time since March 11, Bundesliga games will begin again from May 16 and will be played behind closed doors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Keep reading for the FRK vs MOB Dream11 team prediction, top picks, match preview and more.

🦅 Eintracht Frankfurt

🏟️ Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

⚽ Rollercoaster of emotions



Each time the Eagles appear to be gaining some momentum, a string of defeats sets them back. That said, if any of the mid-table clubs are capable of a late surge, it’s Adi Hütter’s men 🎢 pic.twitter.com/snDr9nH3Ax — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 15, 2020

FRK vs MOB Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM IST

FRK vs MOB Dream11 team preview

Frankfurt have had a dismal Bundesliga campaign so far, sitting 12th after 24 matches. They have 28 points and have only mustered 8 wins this season in the league. Frankfurt lost four their previous seven matches in all competitions and lost two back-to-back games before Bundesliga was suspended. Filip Kostic has been a consistent performer for Frankfurt and will be looking to inspire his side against the difficult opponent on Saturday.

Contrasting to Frankfurt, Monchengladbach has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga, holding the top spot for numerous weeks. However, their form tailed off and they currently occupy the fourth place in the points table. With 49 points to their name after 25 games, Monchengladbach have had 15 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats under their belt. Monchengladbach were the last team to play a Bundesliga fixture before it was suspended. They beat FC Koln 2-1 on March 11.

FRK vs MOB Dream11 predicted line-ups

Frankfurt

Kevin Trapp (GK), Almamy Toure, Danny da Costa, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N’Dicka, Makoto Hasebe, Sebastian Rode, Dalchl Kamada, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Bas Dost

Borussia Monchengladbach

Yann Sommer (GK), Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, Patrick Hermann

FRK vs MOB Dream11 top picks

Frankfurt: Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, Evan N’Dicka

Borussia Monchengladbach: Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

FRK vs MOB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (MOB)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (MOB), Almamy Toure (FRK), Martin Hinteregger (FRK), Danny da Costa (FRK)

Midfielders: Filip Kostic (FRK) (vice captain), Dalchl Kamada (FRK), Florian Neuhaus (MOB), Jonas Hofmann (MOB)

Attackers: Bas Dost (FRK), Alassane Plea (MOB) (captain)

FRK vs MOB Dream11 prediction

As per our, FRK vs MOB Dream11 prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach might edge away with a slender win.

Note: The FRK vs MOB Dream11 prediction is from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

