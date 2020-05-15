Over the years, John Cena has been the face of the WWE, putting on incredible displays in PPV after PPV and enthralling fans along the way with his numerous feuds. The 16-time World Champion has a large fan following in the WWE universe with the crowd chanting his name with fervour in every episode he has featured in. Along with wrestling, John Cena has also given acting a shot and will feature in the latest instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise alongside Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and others. However, a former WWE superstar has slapped allegations on John Cena which could do the latter's reputation some harm.

John Cena thanks frontline workers in the war against coronavirus

Dr. Shannon, you are the real deal! Having men like you on the frontlines gives us all hope. On behalf of @WWE, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your appreciation to the healthcare heroes in your community by making your own “jersey” for these #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/WpQauKb86I — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2020

John Cena accused of stealing storyline pitches by former WWE star: Report

In a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholas Show, former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks revealed how John Cena allegedly stole one of his storylines back in the day. Reks was quoted as saying, “We went to John and said ‘this is a lot like what we just put on a DVD. Did we just get screwed?’ He said, ‘Naw, naw, naw, naw this is something totally different.’ Okay, so this looks like the storyline that we just pitched that nobody’s ever done so it’s not gonna be as cool when we do it."

Tyler Reks, who retired from WWE in 2014 further went on to point out how John Cena used his storyline along with other stars like Miz and R-Truth. Reks added, “The next week that storyline progressed and it was basically what we pitched, but with Miz and Truth with John as the guy they jump at the end. We had a term that we used ‘Being Burchilled’ because Paul Burchill would pitch stuff all the time and creative would take it and use it for someone else. At one point we just asked Cena ‘are we being Burchilled?’ and he’s like, ‘yeah, you did.’ Blatantly telling us that he stole our stuff and used it and left us at the bottom.”

Despite all this, Reks maintains that he harbours no ill-feelings for the global superstar. He added that things are different now while saying that the entire incident helped him learn how the industry functions. He went on to add "John Cena's the top guy for a reason and if that’s how things were handled then more power to him."

