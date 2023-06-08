From Lionel Messi signing to owner David Beckham, Everything to know about Inter Miami

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is all set to leave Europe and move to the United States for the fag end of his illustrious career. Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami has signed Messi, which is owned by former England captain David Beckham. Messi apparently rejected a mega-money deal from the Saudi Arabian team, Al-Hilal. The club was expected to sign the former PSG forward for millions of dollars.

It is important to note that the value of Lionel Messi in the world of football skyrocketed after the 35-year-old helped his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

David Beckham needs no introduction

David Beckham is a global icon in the realm of football. The former footballer’s skill, charisma, and distinctive style both on and off the field made him one of the most recognizable and influential sports figures. Throughout his illustrious career, Beckham played for several renowned clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and the LA Galaxy. He is famed for his exceptional skills as a midfielder, principally his precision passing, remarkable free kicks, and crossing ability.

With his striking good looks and charismatic personality, David Beckham transcended the world of football to become a global brand and fashion icon. His marriage to Victoria Beckham, a member of the pop group Spice Girls, further elevated his celebrity status. As a co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham is also making strides in promoting the prosperity of football in the United States.

Everything to know about Inter Miami

Inter Miami was founded in 2018 and made its debut in the MLS in 2020. Inter Miami is co-owned by a group of high-profile individuals, including Beckham, who has been instrumental in bringing a top-tier football team to the USA.

The team's name, Inter Miami, reflects the international flavor of the city and its diverse fanbase. Inter Miami's home stadium is the DRV PNK Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale. The team's colors are black, pink, and white, which are visually striking and illustrate the vibrant energy of Miami.

With a strong ownership group and a determined vision, Inter Miami aims to establish itself as a prominent team in the MLS and make a lasting impact on the football scene in Miami and beyond.

Inter Miami has played a total of 91 games in the MLS. The side has won 33 out of those 91 games, while it has lost 44, and 14 matches ended in a draw. Gonzalo Higuaín of Argentina is the club's highest goal-scorer with 29 to his name.

Image: AP