Lionel Messi became the talk of the town for the sporting world on Wednesday night as the 35-year-old confirmed his move to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. Speaking to Spanish news outlets Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo together in Paris, Messi revealed he was excited about making a return to Barca, but cited past experiences as reasons to not do so. He also stated wanting to ‘step out of spotlight’ as another primary reason.

Messi emphasized wanting to make his own decisions, alongside thinking about his family and himself. Despite hearing that LaLiga had accepted his return, he acknowledged the existence of numerous other complexities. The potential need to sell players or reduce salaries weighed on him, and he wanted to avoid the burden of responsibility in such matters.

Having faced false accusations throughout his Barcelona career, he felt weary and reluctant to endure similar experiences again. This prompted him to seek a new path, one where he could escape the pressures and embrace a fresh start. Weighing in on personal reasons, Lionel Messi said, "I really wanted and was very excited about being able to return, but on the other hand, after experiencing what I experienced and the way I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands"

“I'm at a point where I want to step out of the spotlight a bit, think more about my family. I really wanted and was very excited about being able to return, but on the other hand, after experiencing what I experienced and the way I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands,” the Argentine captain added.

Barcelona respond to Lionel Messi's MLS signing

Meanwhile, Barcelona put out their reaction to the development in the early hours of Thursday on their website. The Catalan club said it respects the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s decision to compete in a league with ‘fewer demands’. Here’s a look at Barcelona’s statement wishing luck to Messi.