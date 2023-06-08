Lionel Messi had a tumultuous two-year stint with the Ligue 1 club PSG. While he displayed decent numbers with Paris Saint Germain on the field, the reports of him not being content with the club were fairly apparent and consistent throughout his stay in the French capital. After departing from the club and agreeing on a deal with Inter Miami, Messi has reflected on his time at Parc des Princes.

In 2021, Messi was given a ceremonious welcome by the Parisians, fast forward two years the cheers turned into jeers as spectators of PSG flipped on Lionel Messi. However, the supposed misery ended after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. Following his departure, Messi has paid heed to how the last couple of years have gone and stated that he was "unhappy on a personal level".

Lionel Messi shares his struggles with PSG he makes a move to Inter Miami

After a sensational announcement of a move to MLS side Inter Miami, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner addressed to the pressing matter and in a chat with Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo also threw light at his 2-season affair with PSG. Messi opened up and stated that he "didn't enjoy" the period. Here's what he said.

"I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn't enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day... And that's why the decision for Barcelona didn't happen."

Though, the most glorious year of Lionel Messi's international career also came during this period but it is fair to conclude that it was a different track that was playing all-together at the club level. So, with a legendary career with Barcelona to a little cameo at PSG, the 35-year-old is now set to make his debut in Major League Soccer. Will it be a successful move or a frustrating one, only time will tell. But the thing which is certain is many enthusiasts will tweak their routines according to the match timing of Inter Miami.