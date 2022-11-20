FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch LIVE On TV & Online In India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is all set to kick off on Sunday, November 20 with a grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium. The venue for the opening ceremony is located at a distance of around 40 km from Doha and has a seating capacity of 60,000 spectators. Later in the day, hosts Qatar will feature in the opening matchup for the prestigious tournament against Ecuador.

Meanwhile, the grand opening ceremony will see world-famous South Korean band BTS member, Jungkook, performing. At the same time, Black Eyed Peas and Colombian artist J Balvin are among the other top artists, who will perform at the showpiece event. The list of performers also includes Nigerian musician and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.

At the same time, American rapper Lil Baby, who produced the FIFA World Cup’s official anthem, will also perform in the opening ceremony. Interestingly for Indian fans, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is slated to perform on FIFA’s single “Light the World”, a track from the FIFA World Cup 2022 official soundtrack. Here’s when and where to watch the live streaming of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (IST). The Qatar vs Ecuador match will then begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony?

The live telecast of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony?

The live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Participating teams and their group-wise division at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar