FUL Vs CAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live Game Info

Fulham take on Cardiff City in the second leg of the EFL Championship Playoffs semi-final. The FUL vs CAR live match will take place at Craven Cottage. Fans can play the FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction, FUL vs CAR Dream11 team news and FUL vs CAR live preview.

Leg 2 of 2. 🦵



UP THE FULHAM!#FULCAR pic.twitter.com/VgLdq5KKNu — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction: FUL vs CAR live information

Venue: Craven Cottage Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020 (July 31 IST) Time: 12:15 AM IST

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Continues To Feed The Hungry After Conclusion Of Premier League Season

FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction: FUL vs CAR Dream11 preview

The FUL vs CAR live match is a crucial one for both teams as they aim to get through to the play-off final. Fulham come into the FUL vs CAR live match with an advantage, having won the first leg of the match 0-2 away at the Cardiff City Stadium. Scott Parker’s side come into the game with an advantage courtesy of the goals scored by Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano. Cardiff City, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback to if they have any hope of qualifying for the final.

Also Read: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction: Full Squads

🗣 Harris | "Training was brilliant this morning. We understand the monumental task ahead of us, but with our backs to the wall we'll come out fighting."



➡️ https://t.co/JFHGUeVpwP#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/tskZ0I4ZPc — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 29, 2020

Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper

Also Read: David Silva Bids Goodbye To The Premier League, Yaya Toure And Man City Fans Pay Tribute

Cardiff City (CAR): Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior

FUL vs CAR Dream11 team: FUL vs CAR playing 11

🎙 "The fact is that we've won six of our last eight away games.



"It's not going to be easy – we're fully aware of that – but we're up for the challenge."



➡️ https://t.co/KZa80mHEih#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/bg4EK4Pfzp — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 29, 2020

Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Onomah, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano.

Cardiff City: Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Pack, Ralls, Tomlin; Mendez-Laing, Glatzel, Hoilett.

FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction: FUL vs CAR Dream11 team

Here is the FUL vs CAR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Captain: Tomlin

Vice-captain: Cairney

Goal-Keeper: Smithies

Defenders: Hector, Bryan, Bennett, Onumah

Midfielders: Tomlin, Reed, Cairney

Forward: Hoilett, Kebano, Glatzel

Also Read: Man City CAS Report Reveals The NINE Premier League Clubs That Wanted Them Banned

FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction: FUL vs CAR Dream11 top picks

Here are the FUL vs CAR Dream11 team top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Fulham: Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano, Josh Onomah

Cardiff City: Lee Tomlin, Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

FUL vs CAR Dream11 match prediction

According to our FUL vs CAR match prediction, Fulham are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The FUL vs CAR Dream11 team selection and FUL vs CAR match prediction does not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/fulhamfc