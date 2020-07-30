FUL Vs CAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live Game Info

Fulham take on Cardiff City in the second leg of the EFL Championship Playoffs semi-final. The FUL vs CAR live match will take place at Craven Cottage. Fans can play the FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FUL vs CAR Dream11 prediction, FUL vs CAR Dream11 team news and FUL vs CAR live preview.
Leg 2 of 2. 🦵— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020
UP THE FULHAM!#FULCAR pic.twitter.com/VgLdq5KKNu
The FUL vs CAR live match is a crucial one for both teams as they aim to get through to the play-off final. Fulham come into the FUL vs CAR live match with an advantage, having won the first leg of the match 0-2 away at the Cardiff City Stadium. Scott Parker’s side come into the game with an advantage courtesy of the goals scored by Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano. Cardiff City, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback to if they have any hope of qualifying for the final.
🗣 Harris | "Training was brilliant this morning. We understand the monumental task ahead of us, but with our backs to the wall we'll come out fighting."— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 29, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/JFHGUeVpwP#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/tskZ0I4ZPc
Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper
Cardiff City (CAR): Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior
🎙 "The fact is that we've won six of our last eight away games.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 29, 2020
"It's not going to be easy – we're fully aware of that – but we're up for the challenge."
➡️ https://t.co/KZa80mHEih#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/bg4EK4Pfzp
Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Onomah, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano.
Cardiff City: Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Pack, Ralls, Tomlin; Mendez-Laing, Glatzel, Hoilett.
Here is the FUL vs CAR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.
Captain: Tomlin
Vice-captain: Cairney
Goal-Keeper: Smithies
Defenders: Hector, Bryan, Bennett, Onumah
Midfielders: Tomlin, Reed, Cairney
Forward: Hoilett, Kebano, Glatzel
Here are the FUL vs CAR Dream11 team top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.
Fulham: Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano, Josh Onomah
Cardiff City: Lee Tomlin, Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.
According to our FUL vs CAR match prediction, Fulham are the favourites to win this game.