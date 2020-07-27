David Silva Bids Goodbye To The Premier League, Yaya Toure And Man City Fans Pay Tribute

David Silva’s Man City exit has been confirmed for a while now. The Spaniard had earlier revealed that he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to an end an illustrious career in the Premier League. The Spanish midfielder gained cult status at Man City and goes down as one of the greatest players to grace the Premier League and don Man City's colours. David Silva played his last Premier League game for Man City on Sunday, when the 34-year-old started against Norwich. David Silva has now paid a tribute to his time in the Premier League, with several Man City fans reacting to the post.

David Silva bids goodbye to the Premier League

David Silva took to his social media accounts to bid goodbye to the Premier League. “El Mago” (The Magician) as he is warmly called by Man City fans, David Silva shared a picture from his last league game for Man City. The player also thanked the Premier League, writing that it has been "one hell of a ride". After the game, Silva spoke about how he was very proud when he looked back at his time with Man City and that he’s had some great moments with the club.

Teammates pay tribute to David Silva after his last Premier League appearance

After David Silva shared the post, several teammates past and present reacted to it to pay tribute to David Silva’s career. Former Man City manager Roberto Mancini wrote that David Silva was the best while also sharing clapping emojis. Similarly, Samir Nasri congratulated his former teammate on an illustrious Premier League career. Man City legend Yaya Toure posted a picture of himself with David Silva while using a blue heart in the caption. Former teammates Joe Hart and Fabian Delph said that the Premier League will miss “El Mago”. Not only his Man City teammates, but players from all over the Premier League also celebrated David Silva’s career, with former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla writing a message of support as well.

You have been a joy to watch. I wish you well for the rest of your career — RichardTWhiting76 (@RTWhiting76) July 26, 2020

Even Man City fans were quick to respond to David Silva’s post. Many fans thanked the player for his services while referring to him as “El Mago” and a club legend. Fans also wrote about his playing style, tweeting that it was a joy to watch the playmaker grace the field. Another fan expressed his regret that fans weren't there to give a proper farewell to the Spaniard.

Heartbroken. Thank you David for everything. Simply the best in every way. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SfkMCQMDN9 — Char 🙅🏼‍♀️ (@charlottesleet) July 26, 2020

David Silva Premier League stats round-up

David Silva’s career in the Premier League has been a special one. The Spaniard won the Premier League four times with Man City, playing more than 300 games for the club. David Silva was known for his immaculate passing during his time at Man City, as the Spanish maestro went on to register 93 assists in the Premier League. He also scored 60 goals in the Premier League.

