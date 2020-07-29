Marcus Rashford Continues To Feed The Hungry After Conclusion Of Premier League Season

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has continued his charity work after the end of the Premier League season last weekend. The England international has won the hearts of the entire United Kingdom with his effort to feed vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marcus Rashford charity, which works in tandem with FareShare UK, also saw him become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester, joining Man United icons Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Marcus Rashford charity: Manchester United star thanks FareShare UK workers

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the workers of FareShare UK, who helped him 'make a difference' during the lockdown. The 22-year-old had successfully lobbied the UK government to extend free school meal vouchers into the summer holidays while raising £20 million along with FareShare UK to feed vulnerable kids. The England international was also in fine form for the Red Devils this season, leading their goalscoring charts in the campaign. With Champions League football secured, Marcus Rashford decided to continue helping the vulnerable and provide them with meals, while others have been on vacation before next month’s European action.

To the staff, volunteers and everyone that continues to work behind the scenes to make a difference THANK YOU! The world needs more people like you. Let’s keep going, the fight is far from over 👏🏾 @FareShareUK pic.twitter.com/WVT4d3t97E — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 28, 2020

Marcus Rashford feeds hungry kids: Marcus Rashford charity

The Manchester United star posted pictures on Instagram, where he was seen helping out at a factory loading up food with other workers for FareShare UK. This comes days after the 22-year-old announced on Twitter that the Marcus Rashford charity in association with FareShare will provide an extra four million meals to vulnerable families across the United Kingdom amidst the coronavirus crisis. The Marcus Rashford charity had already supplied three million meals in June to citizens who are struggling across the country and the Man United striker promised to keep fighting poverty.

Rashford feeds hungry kids: Marcus Rashford salary

Marcus Rashford has developed into one of the most exciting footballers since bursting onto the scene in 2016. The England international is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, having signed a new four-year deal last year. According to The Guardian, the Marcus Rashford salary figure is estimated to be a basic £200,000 a week but, and has considerable incentives, which could yield him more than £250,000 per week. The contract saw him receive a massive pay rise after his previous contract only earned him £20,000 a week according to Goal. The England international is currently earning over £10m per year including bonuses and his net worth is estimated to be around £65 million ($80m), according to British finance magazine Spear.

