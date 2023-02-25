'Games Here Are Much More Difficult': Casemiro Ranks Premier League Above La Liga

In the football world, there is a continuous debate on which European league is the best of all. While fans make different claims, some say English Premier League being the most competitive is the best, some take the side of Spain's La Liga and state its superiority by mentioning the likes of players who have won more Ballon d'Ors than players from other leagues in the recent past. As for EPL and LA Liga, comparisons will be made and the flow of opinions might not cease, however, if the difference has to be drawn then who would be better to do it than the one who has graced the field for both leagues?

Casemiro, who made a big summer move from Real Madrid to Manchester United recently opened up on the experience of playing in the EPL. The Brazilian came to Old Trafford after spending 7-years in the Spanish Capital. Having settled into the new environment, the defensive midfielder was recently asked to share what difference he felt in the new setting as compared to Liga.

“Well, honestly, it’s different,” Casemiro is quoted as saying by the official Manchester United website when asked about the differences between the two leagues. “Especially because of the different circumstances, like the intensity of the games here. I’m not trying to underestimate La Liga, but the games here are much more difficult, there’s a higher number of transitions. In Spain, they usually prefer tiki-taka football as they call it there. Here there are more transitions, more attacking moves.

”Each league has its own qualities and traits. I know each has its own traits and I respect both [leagues]. But the most important thing is for players to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Owning Premier League

Casemiro, who has lifted 5 champions league titles with Real Madrid, completed a surprising move to Manchester United to reportedly seek a new challenge. At the time when he made the transfer, many knowers of the game commented that he might face difficulty acclimatizing to the play style that is followed in England, some even went on to say that the midfielder would be exposed. However, as per pundits the 31-year-old has adapted to the EPL quickly and has been crucial in Manchester United's recent run of play.