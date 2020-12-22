Gareth Bale Provides Christmas Hampers Worth £50 Each To 300 Families In Swansea

Moving beyond on-field struggles and his fairly brittle relationship with parent club Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale has extended a helping hand to some families in Swansea. The Wales international, who started from the bench in his side's defeat against Leicester City on Sunday, has provided hampers to 300 families ahead of the festive season with Christmas and New Year around the corner.

Gareth Bale donations help 300 families

According to various reports in the British media, Bale has come out in support of 300 families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Tottenham forward has donated £50 worth Christmas hampers to at least 300 families in Swansea keeping in view the disastrous impact and the financial restraint following the spread of the deadly virus.

Gareth Bale has donated £50 Christmas hampers to 300 families across Swansea who would otherwise struggle to meet the cost of a Christmas meal



An incredible gesture 👏🏻 #COYS #THFC — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 21, 2020

The reports also claim that had the Welshman not donated to these needy families, they would have struggled for a Christmas meal. Interestingly, some fans were quick to point that out that the 31-year-old pockets a mammoth £250,000 per week at Tottenham and the donation wasn't that big for him.

Gareth Bale donations in Wales and Spain

This isn't however the first time that Bale has lent a helping hand to the needy. Back in April, when the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown was in effect, the Welshman donated close to £1 million in Spain and Wales. The amount was divided equally with one half donated towards the National Health Service (NHS) in Wales and the other half to a health service in the Spanish capital.

Following the support, Bale sent out a video message explaining his reasons for the donation. "The University Hospital in Wales holds a special place in my heart. It is where I was born and it’s provided great support to my friends, my family and the wider community. So I and my family would like to show our support. Keep up the good work. You’re doing an amazing job and thank you very much."

Gareth Bale contract with Real Madrid ends in 2022

Bale has a loan deal with Tottenham until the end of the current season, while his contract with the defending LaLiga champions expires in June 2022. He is yet to manage a breakthrough in Jose Mourinho's starting line up, whose side have slipped to the sixth spot in the Premier League standings following two successive defeats.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter