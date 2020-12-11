Jose Mourinho Questioned for Taking Off Gareth Bale Seconds After Stunning Free Kick

Football pundits have questioned Jose Mourinho's decision to sub off Gareth Bale only a minute after his sensational free-kick that led to the Spurs' opening goal vs Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday. Bale, who has made only three Premier League appearances this season, was handed his sixth start in the Europa League and the 31-year-old struck a venomous effort from the dead-ball situation in the 56th minute, which was tipped on to the woodwork and then finished by Vinicius for the opener. However, just a minute later, the Welshman was replaced by Son-Heung-min and Mourinho's decision to take off Bale left Spurs fans rather flummoxed.

Gareth Bale substitution vs Antwerp leaves fans, pundits confused

In the 56th minute of the game, Gareth Bale stuck one of his trademark, jaw-dropping, free-kicks from long range that was tipped onto the post by Antwerp keeper Alireza Beiranvand. The follow-up was tapped in by Carlos Vinicius as Spurs, who already sealed qualification into the UEL Round of 32, took the lead on matchday 6. However, just a minute later, Bale was taken off by Spurs boss Mourinho and replaced by the in-form Son Heung-min.

Mourinho's decision to sub off Bale left BT Sport commentators Jermaine Jenas and Glenn Hoddle rather confused as the Welshman didn't even make it till the hour mark despite not featuring at the weekend. Former Spurs midfielder Jenas spoke about Bale's substitution and said, "If I'm Bale, I'd be really disappointed to come off. He just struck a great free-kick and his confidence must be going through the roof."

Glenn Hoddle, another former Spurs star, added, "I think Bale still looks fragile and tentative when he goes in. He seems unsure of his body and hasn't got that change of pace. I still feel there's more to come but he needs to build his confidence and play more. I'm surprised Mourinho took him off after his free-kick"

Fans on social media were also confused with Bale coming off just before the hour mark. On Twitter, one wrote, "Why is Bale coming off? he needs to play more and build his confidence," while another added, "I hope Bale hasn't injured himself again. Watching him subbed off after that free-kick is sad."

Tottenham vs Antwerp: Spurs top group with 2-0 win in final group game

Following Carlos Vinicius' goal, Spurs doubled their lead in the 71st minute through Giovanni Lo Celso after the Argentine finished neatly to settle the game. Spurs finished Group J with 13 points from their six games, with four wins, one draw and one defeat.

Image Credits - Tottenham Twitter