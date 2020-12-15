Gareth Bale Seeks Real Madrid Return Next Summer Amid Zinedine Zidane Exit Rumours

Following Gareth Bale's season-long loan move to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jose Mourinho hinted that the club would be keen on making his stay permanent next season. The Welshman too mocked Real Madrid on several occasions after his return to the Premier League. But, the 31-year-old now looks to mark his return with the defending LaLiga champions next season amid reports of manager Zinedine Zidane's sacking by Los Blancos.

Bale's tumultuous stint with Real Madrid under Zidane

Bale had a tumultuous time at the Spanish capital, particularly since Zidane's return during the business end of the 2018-19 season. The previous season saw Bale sit out on most matchdays, even as controversies began to grip and hamper his relationship with the club board. Moreover, he wasn't keen on a move initially despite his contract ending in 2022.

Gareth Bale wants to head back to Real Madrid and see out the final year of his contract in 2021-22.



The Welshman is keeping a close eye on the speculation suggesting that Zinedine Zidane could soon lose his job.



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/1Wun5UCDQs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 14, 2020

With no suitors willing to meet Real Madrid's price tag for the Welshman amid talks of an exit last summer, he was subsequently loaned out to his former club Tottenham, with Mourinho lavishing high praise on the player. Indeed, the Portuguese tactician has been keen on collaborating with Bale on the field, ever since his time at Manchester United.

Bale Madrid return depends on Zidane's situation

Having not yet completed half the season of his loan spell, a report by Spanish media publication AS suggests that Bale is keen on returning to Real Madrid. The report is averse to the previous claims when Mourinho insisted he would be happy to ensure the Bale loan deal was further consolidated into a permanent switch.

The report claims Bale is keeping a close watch on Zidane's situation at Real Madrid. The three-time Champions League-winning manager was in the spotlight after his side stumbled against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. But his side bounced back in the final group stage game against Borussia Monchengladbach to finish atop the standings.

Bale wages a deterrent in Real Madrid return?

Zidane also ensured his side inflicted a harsh defeat against city rivals Atletico Madrid, who were leading the charts in LaLiga. However, amid the Bale to Real Madrid return talks, the player's wage poses a deterrent for the defending LaLiga champions. The winger currently earns £250,000 per week at Tottenham, which is 40% less than what he earned in the Spanish capital.

