Gareth Bale Recreates Iconic UCL Goal Vs Liverpool In 2.6 Challenge For Charity: Watch

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has scored some stunning goals in his career, whether it is his solo effort against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey Final or the goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. The Wales international has now recreated the iconic bicycle goal that he hit past Loris Karius in 2018 in an attempt to raise money for charity.

Gareth Bale 2.6 challenge: Real Madrid winger recreates Champions League final goal

Gareth Bale scored an incredible brace against Liverpool in the final of the Champions League. Despite the Welshman being a bench player for a larger part of the season, he delivered whenever he was given an opportunity. Bale was introduced into the game as a substitute and went on to score a spectacular bicycle kick after a sublime cross from Marcelo, leaving Karius helpless.

Gareth Bale 2.6 challenge: Star nominates Warburton after Gareth Bale goal recreation

Now, the Welshman has attempted to recreate the iconic Gareth Bale goal for Real Madrid in his living room. The 30-year-old posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen juggling a small ball with his feet before attempting an overhead kick. He then goes on to call out Rugby star Sam Warburton with the caption, “My 2.6 challenge for @velindreccNHS is complete!”

Gareth Bale 2.6 challenge: Attempt to raise money

#ThankYou from @GarethBale11 ⚽ to all of those staying at home to save lives and also to our incredible staff in the NHS. #Diolch @FAWales #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/GquFEx1hXR — Public Health Wales (@PublicHealthW) April 7, 2020

Gareth Bale challenged Sam Warburton further, saying, “Now let’s see yours. Make sure you get involved with your own 2.6 challenge today or you can donate to the charity.” The 2.6 challenge was launched on the day when the runners were supposed to participate in the London Marathon.

