Gareth Bale To Tottenham? Real Madrid Star Sparks Rumours Of Potential Return

Gareth Bale came through the famed Southampton football academy as a promising left-back in the early days of his career. However, his true value could only be determined when he started to flourish in a more attacking role after moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. In six years in North London, Gareth Bale made 146 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham and scored 42 goals in the process. He earned himself a big-money £77 million move to Real Madrid in 2013 and helped the LaLiga giants win four Champions League trophies. However, his differences with Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane have come to the fore since last year as the Welsh winger reportedly pushed for a move away to the Chinese Super League last summer.

Gareth Bale Transfer updates

Gareth Bale to Tottenham rumours emerge

9 - Tottenham Hotspur’s Gareth Bale scored nine Premier League goals from outside the box in 2012-13, a record that still stands for most long-range strikes in a PL season. Speculative. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/YKK9KZAe7I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2020

Gareth Bale to Tottenham? Real Madrid star sparks rumours of a potential return to the club he 'supports'

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Gareth Bale added fuel to the fire over a potential move to Tottenham in the summer by saying he still supports his former club. The 2012-13 Spurs Player of the Year was quoted as saying "Everybody loves tuning in to watch the Champions League final, and obviously Tottenham were there so I had a very keen interest, I was hoping they'd get to the final like they did. They had some great matches on the way, obviously in the semi-final. For us Tottenham fans it was a bit disappointing in the final, but you have to look at the bigger picture. They did great to get there and gave a good account of themselves."

Gareth Bale donates to Welsh hospital amid ongoing coronavirus crisis

Our @Health_Charity the official charity of @cv_uhb would like to thank Wales and Real Madrid football legend, Gareth Bale and his wife Emma for their huge £500,000 donation to the University Hospital of Wales. @GarethBale11

Read more here: https://t.co/NPkxZ8ZKzx pic.twitter.com/E9NQnTJRMQ — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) April 22, 2020

