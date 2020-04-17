UEFA Hoping To Host Champions League Final In Istanbul On August 29: Reports

European football's governing body, UEFA, will conduct a videoconference meeting on April 23 to discuss the latest developments and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on European football. British media suggests one of the primary agendas for next week's meeting is formulating a plan to conclude the Champions League and Europa League in the month of August. The governing body is reportedly working on a plan that would see the Champions League final be played in Istanbul on August 29, 2020.

Coronavirus in Europe: UCL suspended, Champions League final date and more

The Champions League final for the 2019-20 season was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30. However, the lockdown imposed across Europe due to the ongoing pandemic means Europe's premier club tournament will not be able to conclude on the stipulated date. Similarly, the Europa League was final was scheduled to take place on May 27 in Poland, which will be postponed too.

According to reports, UEFA is determined to conclude all European and domestic competitions by August. It is believed, the governing body would first allow the domestic leagues to resume before moving forward with its plans of resuming the Champions League and Europa League. With a deadline before the month of September in mind, British media reports, UEFA will discuss playing the Champions League final on August 29. The Europa League final could be held three days earlier.

UCL suspended: Champions League final date to be discussed in the meeting?

UEFA released a statement Thursday that read, 'The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football. This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April.'

Various formats have been put forth by the media in regards to the completion of the European competitions this season. Some reports suggest UEFA could play quarterfinals and semifinals as normal in tandem with the domestic leagues. Certain reports suggest a mini-tournament would be considered at the end of the domestic seasons. However, at this point, UEFA is yet to provide details on the future of the suspended seasons. More details could be expected once the scheduled meeting on April 23 is concluded.

