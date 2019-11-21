Gareth Bale Set To Face Training Punishment From Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will reportedly let Gareth Bale train alone in the training facilities of Real Madrid, once the Welshman joins the Los Blancos after he returns from international duty. Bale had left Madrid fans furious after his latest behavior post the match between Wales and Hungary. Bale was seen holding up a "Wales. Golf. Madrid." banner, with the words "In that order" printed at the bottom.

Gareth Bale and Wales really celebrated their #EURO2020 qualification with this flag. 💉😂 pic.twitter.com/T7jcFYVzhw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 19, 2019

Earlier in the day, Wales had defeated Hungary in their final qualifier campaign courtesy of two Aaron Ramsey goals. The team sealed their Euro 2020 spot with the win. Bale has made more headlines in the last few months than his appearances for Real Madrid. Zidane had, at the start of the season, made it clear that he has no desire of keeping Bale at the Bernabeu. Zidane dropped him out of Real Madrid's squad in their pre-season match against Bayern Munich. When media asked the Frenchman about it, Zidane made it clear that Bale was left out of the squad because the club was trying to sell him. However, Bale continued at Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale is yet to play for Real Madrid since October, 2019

The winger has not played for Real Madrid since over a month due to a knee injury. However, he created further controversy after he was included in Wales squad for the qualifier matches. In his absence, Zidane trusted Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo to occupy the right flank. The player has surprised his boss, scoring a hat-trick against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League match at the Bernabeu. Dimitar Berbatov has also called Bale’s actions silly. It needs to be seen if the club takes any action against the Welshman for acting irresponsibly. The fans have already requested his ouster from the club.

