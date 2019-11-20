Harry Kane Thanks Departing Gaffer Pochettino After Mourinho's Appointment

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sent a message to gaffer Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as the Tottenham manager and Jose Mourinho was bought in as his replacement till the end of the 2023 season. As Chairman, Daniel Levy, did not wait for long before announcing Mourinho's appointment, Kane posted a tweet thanking the gaffer for all that he had done for the club and the players.

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019

Pochettino is yet to give his statement after his abrupt sacking following a disappointing run of results that has left Tottenham 3 places above the relegation zone in the 14th position after 12 matches.

A hard decision for the club

Daniel Levy acknowledged the team's recent struggles in the Premier League and said that it was the main reason for them to part ways with Pochettino, a decision that has witnessed a difference of opinion in the fan base. He further added that the management was reluctant to take such a decision but were not left with any choice and said that Mourinho's appointment was not a decision made in a hurry.

Levy said that the domestic results at the end of the 2018-19 season and the first few weeks of the current 2019-20 season put the club in a dire situation as they hovered 3 places above the relegation zone. He further added that there were many memorable moments with Mauricio and his staff but the decision to sack him was taken in the English club's best interests.

Pocchetino and Mourinho: Two contrasting personalities

Ally McCoist, keeping in mind the latest development that took place at Tottenham, said that Pochettino and Mourinho were two contrasting personalities. He said that Mourinho was an absolute winner and was known for his ruthless streak of winning things. McCoist further added that it would be interesting to see how the players perform and react after Mourinho's arrival at the club.

After he was officially appointed as Tottenham's manager, Mourinho said that he was excited to embark on a new challenge with a club with great heritage, history and supporters. He also said that the amount of quality in the current squad and academy excited him and that is what attracted him to join the club.

