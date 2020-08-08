Gareth Bale Spotted Playing Golf While Real Madrid Were Preparing For Crunch UCL Match

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid could not hold on to their nerves against Manchester City in the Etihad, with the elimination in the Champions League. While Real Madrid players were struggling against Pep Guardiola's men, winger Gareth Bale, who was in Madrid, was spotted playing golf. Seeing that left many of the club's supporters infuriated.

Bale filmed playing golf ahead of Man City vs Real Madrid game

According to El Chiringuito TV, Bale was filmed playing golf at a golf course in the Spanish capital even as Real Madrid were preparing to face Man City in the second leg. The player was not included in the squad for the Man City vs Real Madrid game, with Zidane, in a pre-match presser revealing that it was the Wales international who requested him not to include him citing lack of game time.

⚡️SUBE LA TENSIÓN⚡️@JLSanchez78 : "OTROS hacen cosas PEORES que jugar al GOLF"#TomásRONCERO: "Pero no son BALE, el jugador FRANQUICIA del MADRID".#ChiringuitoBale pic.twitter.com/m0BNViyrom — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 8, 2020

This isn't the first instance that Bale has acted against the interests of the club. The winger, during the final stretch of LaLiga, was spotted napping on the bench (or implying to do so), while on one occasion he was seen mocking the club manager. His behaviour of late has made the Real Madrid board realise their mistake of blocking Bale's move to the Chinese Super League last summer.

Bale transfer was blocked by Real Madrid last summer

With the return of Zidane as the club manager last summer, Bale was on his way to ply his trade in the Chinese Super League. The former Spurs winger had reportedly agreed to a £1 million-a-week move to China (€1.1m/$1.3m). According to Spanish media publication AS, the move to Jiangsu Suning failed to materialise because the Chinese side were expecting a free transfer, which was initially agreed by Real Madrid. Jiangsu coach Cosmin Olaroiu revealed that Real Madrid, however, changed their mind on the Bale transfer.

Real Madrid UCL exit

Amid Bale controversy, Real Madrid failed to overturn the first leg 2-1 deficit against Man City. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored at the Etihad after defending debacles from Raphael Varane who was handed over the responsibility of leading the backline in the absence of Sergio Ramos. Although Karim Benzema headed in one goal from a splendid Rodrygo cross, the Los Blancos could not advance to the final eight with a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

