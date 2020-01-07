Gareth Bale Transfer Saga To Conclude? Real Madrid Reportedly Find A Buyer For Welshman

'Gareth Bale out the door. Here we go' - Real Madrid fans will be waiting for this particular tweet in the January transfer window. After what seemed like a transfer saga second in longevity only to Real Madrid's pursuit of David de Gea, Real Madrid have (according to reports) finally found a buyer for Gareth Bale. It appears that a former Real Madrid player wants to bring the Welshman to his new team in another continent.

David Beckham's Inter Miami targeting Gareth Bale for first high-profile signing

According to a report from Spanish publication Eldesmarque, David Beckham's Inter Miami have emerged as the frontrunners for Gareth Bale's signature. LA Galaxy also retain an interest in Gareth Bale after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the MLS side earlier last year. However, recouping a major part of the reported £85.3 million could be a stumbling block for the Gareth Bale transfer.

A move to the MLS could be a curious move for Gareth Bale after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid just two years ago. Bale has also won a number of domestic accolades, apart from the four Champions Leagues. During his time with Real Madrid, Gareth Bale won a LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

David Beckham's Inter Miami side recently announced that Diego Alonso will be the manager to take charge of the MLS debutants. If Inter Miami were to bring Gareth Bale to the MLS, it would prove to be a major coup for David Beckham's side, considering that the Welshman would then be the biggest name in the league. Inter Miami were also linked with moves for Manchester City's David Silva and Gareth Bale's Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

