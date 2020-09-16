Gareth Bale To Tottenham Confirmed? Real Madrid Star's Agent Opens Up On Spurs Move

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a sensational move for their former player, Gareth Bale. Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has claimed that Real Madrid and Tottenham are in the midst of negotiating a loan move for the Welshman which could see the 31-year-old return to north London. Gareth Bale has cut an unpopular figure amongst the Real Madrid faithful, fallen further down the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane, and is now desperate for an exit from the Spanish capital.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe ‘willing To Take Pay Cut’ To Complete Real Madrid Move Next Summer

Tottenham are in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Daniel Levy have asked about Bale during the negotiations for Reguilon.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett just confirmed to BBC: “Gareth still loves Spurs, we are talking. It's where he wants to be”. ⚪️ #THFC #Real #Bale — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Gareth Bale to Tottenham? Welshman's agent reveals negotiations with Spurs

While speaking to BBC Sport, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett admitted that talks between Tottenham and Real Madrid are in the process. "Gareth still loves Spurs and has a soft corner for the club", said Barnett before adding that his client "wants to be at Spurs". This is only a few days after the Evening Standard reported that Tottenham chairman Danel Levy is exploring the possibility of signing Bale this summer. It is believed that Spurs want to sign Bale on a season-long loan since they cannot afford Real Madrid's asking price for a permanent transfer.

ALSO READ: Fernando Torres Snubs Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho When Naming The Coach He Most Reveres

Gareth Bale wages to be an issue for move to Tottenham?

Reports from Mundo Deportivo state that Bale would be available for a mere €20million (£18.45m) this summer and Spurs are seriously considering the offer. However, the issue for Spurs with signing Gareth Bale is his hefty wages. The star winger reportedly earns a mammoth €15m per season through his contract at Real Madrid but the LaLiga champions are willing to pay 50% of Bale's astronomical wages in order to facilitate his exit this summer. Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi’s Foul-mouthed Rant During pre-season Friendly Vs Gimnastic Revealed

Gareth Bale transfer news: Real Madrid outcast reveals plans of leaving

A few weeks ago, Bale, by his own admission, claimed that he would be "open to a Premier League return but Real Madrid make it very difficult for players to leave the club". Bale explained that although he was set for a move to the Far East to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, Los Blancos blocked his move at the eleventh hour. Bale managed only 16 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season and reports claim that he is no longer part of Zidane's plans for the future. Since arriving at Real Madrid in 2013, Bale has scored 105 goals in 251 games, winning two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues with Madrid.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Battle Rivals Tottenham Over Philippe Coutinho Transfer

Football transfer news: Man United to hijack Gareth Bale's move to Tottenham?

Ole Gunnar Solskaer's Man United have long been linked with a move for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho but are now looking at Gareth Bale as a potential alternative to the Englishman. Reports claim that Spurs might face competition from the Red Devils if they fail to land Sancho. Spurs are also in the hunt to sign Bale's Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Reguilon, with a move nearly agreed for the Spanish left-back, albeit with a buy-back clause for Real Madrid.

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram / AP