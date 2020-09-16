Kylian Mbappe ‘willing To Take Pay Cut’ To Complete Real Madrid Move Next Summer

It appears the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga will unfold next summer as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker looks to seal a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe has reportedly informed the Parc des Princes outfit that he is keen on joining Real Madrid next summer. Reports have now emerged indicating that in an attempt to ply his trade at the Bernabeu, Mbappe is also willing to accept a pay cut.

Mbappe transfer: Superstar to accept pay cut for Real Madrid move

According to a revelation by El Chiringuito TV, Mbappe has informed PSG that he will not join any club other than Real Madrid. The revelation comes at a time when the French superstar was linked with a move to Premier League after he heaped praise on Liverpool the previous season.

Some reports also claim that Mbappe will agree to a reduced wage in an attempt to join Los Blancos. The 2018 World Cup winner earns €1.7 million a month, the second-highest earner behind teammate Neymar in Ligue 1. On the other hand, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos earns €1.3 million. Eden Hazard is the highest earner at the Spanish capital, pocketing €1.7 million.

Zidane key to Mbappe transfer

The likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo and Toni Kroos earn way lesser than the France international. Mbappe's decision to accept a pay cut to facilitate a move will, therefore, augur well for Real Madrid. The LaLiga champions have a specified wage structure and president Florentino Perez is not known to breach it very often.

The presence of manager Zidane Zidane at Real Madrid is cited as the major reason for Mbappe's interest in moving to the Spanish capital. Some reports revealed that it was Zidane who urged the club to sign a 13-year-old Mbappe when he arrived for trial at the club.

Real Madrid yet to proceed with Mbappe transfer

Mbappe's contract with PSG runs until 2022. With just one season left in his contract next summer, the defending Ligue 1 champions will be compelled to agree to a deal with Real Madrid in order to let him leave for free in 2022. At the moment, Real Madrid are hesitant about submitting an official offer. The club will instead wait for Mbappe to confirm that he wishes to join Real Madrid, and only then proceed with an official offer.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram