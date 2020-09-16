Lionel Messi’s Foul-mouthed Rant During pre-season Friendly Vs Gimnastic Revealed

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi endured quite a turbulent summer after handing in his transfer request and then making a U-turn on his decision to leave the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old explained that he didn't want to take the club to court and featured for Barcelona vs Gimnastic de Tarragona on Saturday; his first match for the club since the dramatic transfer saga. However, Messi was far from impressed with the unwanted attention he received from Gimnastic midfielder Javier Ribelles on his return to action in the pre-season friendly. In fact, the 28-year-old Gimnastic star has spilt the beans on Messi's expletive-laden rant after he fouled the Argentine attacker during the game.

Barcelona vs Gimnastic: Lionel Messi rant during Barcelona pre-season friendly

While speaking to Goal after the Barcelona vs Gimnastic pre-season friendly, Javier Ribelles revealed that Lionel Messi was fuming after being fouled in the game. "Lionel Messi wasn't happy about being fouled by me, and he looked at me and told me, 'What are you doing? Are you an idiot? Do you want to stop kicking me a*****e?'". In an attempt to defuse the situation, Ribelles responded: "It's that you are the best so I have to kick you to stop you from beating me." Lionel Messi played the first 45 minutes of the game before being subbed off as Barcelona registered a comfortable 3-1 win thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Phillipe Coutinho. Ronald Koeman also got a good look at his players but Messi's rant grabbed headlines.

The 10-time LaLiga champion is used to being kicked around during games and has been dealing with this kind of treatment for most of his career. Messi is normally calm despite being fouled on a regular basis but the Barcelona talisman was especially unhappy with the way he was kicked around by Ribelles, which provoked an uncanny reaction. Many believed that Messi was infuriated because it was Barcelona's first pre-season friendly and Messi didn't want to risk an injury ahead of their hectic LaLiga season.

Barcelona fixtures: Barcelona pre-season friendly vs Girona and Joan Gamper Trophy final

Barcelona will play the second of their pre-season friendlies against Girona on Wednesday, September 16. The Blaugrana will then host Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on Saturday, September 19, before the start of their LaLiga campaign on September 27. Lionel Messi is expected to take part in both the remaining pre-season friendlies in a bid to get back to his sharpest.

Image Credits - AP