Pep Guardiola Says He Would Rather Go To Maldives Than Manage Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been criticised recently as City have fallen behind Liverpool and Leicester City in the title race. Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League points table, behind Liverpool and Leicester City. Amid all the criticism, Pep Guardiola has spoken about his managerial ambitions ahead of City's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola would never manage Manchester United

Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the idea of managing Manchester United after his stint with Manchester City. The former Barcelona boss stated that he would never manager United if he was offered a role at Old Trafford. He also asserted that he would rather go on a holiday than taking over the reins at United.

It is believed that United had tried to rope in Guardiola in 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson ended his managerial career. However, the Spaniard had already decided to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola would prefer going on vacation than train Manchester United

Pep Guardiola asserted that even If he did not have any offers, he would be vacationing in the Maldives. He, however, clarified saying that he may not go to the Maldives because it doesn't have any golf courses but after training Man City, he won't train United, just like he would never manage Real Madrid.

Sir Alex Ferguson had also recently praised Guardiola’s tactics. He stated that he admired Guardiola's way of working. He described him as one of the best managers ever because of his efforts in Manchester City’s dominance in recent years.

Manchester City will next play against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup

Manchester City recently defeated Port Vale with a 4-1 scoreline in the third round of the FA Cup. Man City are however having a not-so-good campaign in the Premier League these season after winning it twice in a row. City are placed third on the League points table with 44 points to their credit. They trail by 14 points to League leaders Liverpool and will next play against Manchester United in the Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) on January 7, 2020 (January 8 IST).

