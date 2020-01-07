Gareth Bale's Recent Medical Report By Real Madrid Ends Embargo On His Medical Updates

Real Madrid will play in the Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia. However, manager Zinedine Zidane will be without the services of star winger Gareth Bale. This is the first time that the club has officially released a medical report of the player in over a year.

Gareth Bale has suffered an infection in his upper respiratory tract

According to the official Real Madrid medical report, Gareth Bale has suffered an infection in the upper respiratory tract. According to El Cheringuito, Bale had earlier asked the club not to release his medical reports on social media. The Welshman has a history of injuries since he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gareth Bale had suffered a soleus injury in October 2019. He was also out of the team in December due to a hamstring injury. Real Madrid did not brief fans about both these injuries. However, this tradition has now ended with Bale’s recent medical report being made public.

Gareth Bale has lost his prominence in Zinedine Zidane's line-up

Gareth Bale's struggle at the Bernabeu has not ended as the star has not scored a single goal in over 125 days. He last scored a brace against Villareal in LaLiga on September 2, 2019. The player lost his spot in Zidane’s starting line-up due to the rise of Brazilian teenager Rodrygo. However, Bale did get an opportunity to start for Real Madrid in El Clasico at Camp Nou in which he did not perform as per his standards.

Real Madrid will next play against Villareal in Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in their previous league campaign and are second on the LaLiga points table, bagging 40 points. They are tied equally with Barcelona. However, Barcelona are at the top of the table due to goal difference. Los Blancos will face Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup on January 8, 2020 at King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

