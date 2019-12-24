Real Madrid Can Make A Move For Sadio Mane To Replace Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are trying to rebuild their side after their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last season. Los Blancos faced a hideous run in the 2018-19 season after winning three back-to-back Champions League trophies. Zinedine Zidane was brought back and some new big names were signed to strengthen the side. Eden Hazard is one of the best players in Europe. He was Zidane's first target in the summer window of '19. However, Real Madrid have another Premier League superstar on their radar for the next summer transfer window. It's none other than Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Floors Brendan Rodgers With His 'unbelievable' Display Against Leicester

Sadio Mane is Real Madrid's next target

Gareth Bale's future in Real Madrid is unpredictable. There is a lot of speculation that the Welshman can leave the Los Blancos in the coming transfer window. It looks reasonable for Real Madrid to sign a player like Mane to replace Bale. However, Madrid have a strong bench strength with players like Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio. Zinedine Zidane can opt for a player of Sadio Mane's calibre to make the Whites more lethal. Sadio Mane, however, looks settled in Jurgen Klopp's side as Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe right now.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Antonio Rudiger's Antics Which Led To Son's Red Card

Liverpool won the Champions League last year and are close to clinching the Premier League trophy. The only reason which can inspire Mane to join Real Madrid can be his bad relationship with his Liverpool counterpart Mohamed Salah. Both the wingers do not share a great rapport with each other. Well, these can just be rumours as Salah recently posted a GIF of him and Mane to show the world that everything is fine between them. The rumours surrounding Real Madrid and Sadio Mane can not be trusted for now. However, as the saying goes, "When Madrid comes calling, it's very difficult to stop them."

Also Read | Son Heung-min Has More Red Cards In 2019 Than Eric Cantona Did In Whole Man United Career

🗣 Yaya Toure on Sadio Mane: "To be honest he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or. In Africa we don't see any better players than him.



"Did you see the votes, did you see what he did in the last year, how many goals he scored, what he achieved with Liverpool?" pic.twitter.com/VQhMsPUSvq — Goal (@goal) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk