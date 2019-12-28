Gareth Bale's Reported Move To China Hampered By Reforms Introduced By CSL

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been a part of multiple controversies this season. The player, who was thought to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Turin, was almost on his way to China last summer. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had openly stated that the club was looking to sell the Welshman.

A move to Chinese Super League is unlikely for Gareth Bale

However, Gareth Bale went on to stay at Bernabeu, regardless of the transfer rumours. According to recent revelations, a move to Chinese Super League for the Welshman has become more unlikely. This is due to the fact that Chinese Super League have announced new measures on players’ salaries from the coming season.

Merry Christmas 🎄

Feliz Navidad 🎉



Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/WaxTNlCuuQ — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 25, 2019

The new measures are aimed at reducing the clubs’ expenditure in the transfer market as well as on the wages of the players. It is believed that foreign players playing in China would be able to earn a maximum salary of three million euros after tax per season. On the other hand, native players could earn up to 1.3 million euros only. Gareth Bale earns 14 million euros at Real Madrid at present. Hence, a move seems very unlikely.

Clubs could have five foreign players in a team

The new measures introduced in the Chinese Super League round of to £49,000-per-week wage cap for foreign players. Some foreign players' wages at present are:

Oscar - £400,000 per week

Hulk - £320,000 per week

Pelle - £290,000 per week

Fellaini - £235,000 per week

Carrasco - £180,000 per week

Chinese clubs will also be restricted from spending over 141 million euros and the salary pool cannot exceed 60% of that total. However, clubs will now be able to sign a fifth foreign player. At present, clubs can have four foreign players only. However, there is a condition that only four of these foreign players can be on the pitch at the same time.

Gareth Bale had earlier spoken about fans' criticism

While speaking to BT Sport, Gareth Bale had commented on the criticism he was receiving at the club. He commented that the first time he was jeered at, he did not know how to deal with it. However, he confessed that once he got used to the jeers, he developed the thick skin required to deal with it. Bale further added that he just shrugged off the fans’ jeers in a respectable way. Gareth Bale has scored just two goals along with two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. His side are second in LaLiga, two points adrift of Barcelona. Zidane’s men will next play against Getafe on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

