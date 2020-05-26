Gary Neville Mocks Dominic Cummings’ Press Conference With Cheeky Valencia Reference

Man United legend Gary Neville took to Twitter to poke fun at the Dominic Cummings press conference that left people in the UK puzzled. Gary Neville took a shot at Cummings and himself while stating that UK PM Boris Johnson's top advisor, Dominic Cummings looked as uncomfortable as himself when the Englishman was in charge at Valencia. The Dominic Cummings press conference angered people on social media as the 48-year-old broke coronavirus lockdown regulations but insisted that he did 'nothing wrong'.

Dominic Cummings breaks lockdown rules: Gary Neville takes a dig at Dominic Cummings press conference

On Monday, the Dominic Cummings press conference sent social media into fury as Boris Johnson's aide admitted to violating the rules of the coronavirus lockdown. The 'Dominic Cummings breaks lockdown rules' news came as a shock for citizens of the UK as the special advisor made a 260-mile trip from London to Durham. However, while addressing the citizens for breaking the lockdown rules, the Dominic Cummings press conference had everything but a sincere apology.

The most uncomfortable I’ve seen an Englishman in a press conference since a 7-0 defeat in Barcelona — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 25, 2020

An event like that made for interesting discussions on social media and eight-time Premier League champion Gary Neville took to Twitter to express what everyone sitting at home was feeling. The Man United great poked fun at Cummings' press conference by using his time at Valencia as an index for uncomfortable situations. The 45-year-old Gary Neville wrote, "The most uncomfortable I’ve seen an Englishman in a press conference since a 7-0 defeat in Barcelona", referencing to his short managerial stint at Valencia.

Gary Neville Valencia managerial career

In 2016, Gary Neville's Valencia were hammered 7-0 in the Copa Del Rey first leg against Barcelona at Camp Nou and the defeat was widely regarded as the worst in the club's history. Luis Suarez scored four goals on the night while Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick and Neymar also got himself on the scoresheet. Following that defeat, Neville's press conference lasted only 11 minutes facing questions about his own future at the club. Neville took charge of Valencia in December 2015, but the Englishman lasted only 28 games at the helm before being sacked four months later.

Big PPV opportunity missed here 🙈 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 25, 2020

Gary Neville was left unimpressed with Cummings' press conference but so was Matchroom Sport head Eddie Hearn. The 40-year-old Hearn is reportedly planning to stage fights in his backyard amid the coronavirus lockdown and aimed a cheeky dig at Cummings. Hearn tweeted, "Big PPV opportunity missed here".

