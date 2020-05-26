Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Off Remarkable Michael Jordan-style Shot During Training: Watch

With Serie A hoping return to action next month, most players have started training at their respective club facilities. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in quarantine in his native Madeira, Portugal, flew back to Italy earlier this month. Last week, the 35-year-old started training at Juventus' training ground and as it appears, Cristiano Ronaldo has not lost a beat.

Cristiano Ronaldo training

The Portuguese star has already shared multiple posts on Instagram highlighting his training routines. Donning a top knot, Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen sprinting up and down the length of the ground. He recently even uploaded a slow-motion video of him sprinting during a training session.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo just emulate NBA legend Michael Jordan with his feet?

On Monday, May 25, Juventus shared some pictures and videos of their training routine from Sunday. One of the videos, unsurprisingly featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, garnered a lot of attention on social media after the attacker appeared to channel his Michael Jordan to score a hoop using his feet. In the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen flicking the ball in the air and into a nearby basketball hoop. After scoring, Ronaldo proceeded to celebrate looking at the camera as the watchers are heard applauding the former Real Madrid man.

When it comes to basketball, Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn comparison to an average NBA player several times throughout his career. His insane jumping ability already trumps fellow football players, but according to a study, the 35-year-old even jumps higher than an NBA player. Last year, Ronaldo's ability to outleap his opponents to win a header was at full-display when he scored a stunning header against Serie A rivals Sampdoria. The analysis showed he jumped as high as 2.56m, which is also around 4 inches higher than the goal post itself.

Serie A return date to be around June 13?

Meanwhile, reports suggest a Serie A return as early as June 13, is on the cards. The league officials are determined to finish the remainder of the season. According to reports, the Italian government will make a decision over restarting sporting activities in the country on Thursday, which will likely determine if and when Serie A can resume.

