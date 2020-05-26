Barcelona Launch Sale Of Reusable Protective Masks With Three eye-catching Designs 

LaLiga giants Barcelona have launched their own set of protective masks with three different designs in order to fight the coronavirus crisis. The Barcelona masks are aimed at the prevention of the spread of the deadly bug. The Barcelona masks design, with three variants, has been created in a bid to protect the Blaugrana faithful with each mask available in three different sizes. It is reported that the Barcelona masks are reusable and guaranteed up to 40 washes.

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona masks released

On Monday, the defending LaLiga champions announced the release of the Barcelona masks. The Barcelona masks are produced by BLM (Barca Licensing & Merchandising). BLM is the official Barcelona store that manages the club's retail and merchandise. BLM was created in 2018 with the aim to create the official Barcelona products and promote global expansion as well as the marketing of the merchandise. The Barcelona masks are made in the local town of Mataro in Catalonia and manufactured out of 100 percent ecological cotton.

💪 We have the best defence.

🙌 Now available throughout Europe, exclusively online and at Barça Stores.

💙❤️ 100% ecologic cotton | 100% reusable | 100% culer — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2020

Barcelona masks design features three variants

The Barcelona masks design has been the talk of the town on social media. To begin with, the Spanish titans have produced three separate types of masks. However, BLM is in the process of creating six or seven more mask designs if they turn out to be popular among the Barcelona fans in the community. Each Barcelona mask design is available in three different sizes, one for children between 3-6, one for ages 7-12 and a third size for adults.

Show your colours wherever you are 💙❤



Now available throughout Europe, exclusively online and at Barça Stores: https://t.co/Fee8CAtC96 pic.twitter.com/l9wt9QQnTm — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2020

The price for one protective mask is €18. Furthermore, Barcelona are in the process of creating more economical and adaptable masks in accordance with the health and safety rules. The aim of the production of protective masks is mainly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep citizens safe in the process.

Running into Monday like pic.twitter.com/kLFwKd8FDM — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2020

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi training

A LaLiga return is now on the cards as clubs in the Spanish top flight have begun training to finish the remainder of the season. Table-toppers Barcelona were pictured training on Monday as club captain Lionel Messi led the training session. Barcelona maintain a two-point lead ahead of Real Madrid at the summit of the LaLiga table with 11 fixtures left to play.

