Gary Neville Reveals How Sir Alex Ferguson Singled Out Arsenal Stars During Heated Rivalry

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United enjoyed a fierce Premier League rivalry with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. The two teams strived to edge past each other during their dominance in the Premier League. Now, former Manchester United star Gary Neville has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson dealt with a team that boast of superstars like Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.

Gary Neville: How Sir Alex Ferguson dealt with Thierry Henry, Robert Pires

Media publication Metro quoted Gary Neville shedding light on Sir Alex Ferguson's strategy to counter Arsenal. Neville stated that Ferguson felt that players like Thierry Henry and Robert Pires often believed that they could never be tackled. The Man United manager would claim that opponents wouldn't attempt to tackle them and would rather plan on swapping shirts with the duo, which led to a superiority complex in the minds of the likes of Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.

Gary Neville: Sir Alex Ferguson would identify the weakness of the opponents

Gary Neville revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson would often identify the weakness of the opponents, study on the records of the team under certain referees and at certain grounds. Neville further claimed that the manager's mental strength ensured that Man United always had an edge over Arsenal, which are documented as records of those times.

Gary Neville: Sir Alex Ferguson would take risks in final minutes of the game

Gary Neville asserted that Sir Alex Ferguson often asked the team to find a way to win on the field. He claimed that there was some element of madness in the team during the final 10 minutes of the game. It was during these final moments that the team would often take up risks, but most of the time emerged victorious.

