Premier League To Return On June 8? Gary Neville Hints At Possibility On Twitter

NHS workers have been working day and night in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. Premier League clubs and players are doing their bit to help out the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus UK lockdown. The death toll in the UK has crossed the 26,000+ mark on April 29. Premier League officials are working hard to put together a thorough plan for a possible Premier League return in accordance with British government guidelines.

Also Read | Premier league return likely in June as government approves five-point framework

Also Read | Premier League return inches closer as Tottenham and Arsenal reopen training centres

Coronavirus UK lockdown

Premier League set to return on June 8? Gary Neville tweets

June 8th for the @premierleague return! This is being briefed anonymously. No-one wants to put their name against this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 30, 2020

Also Read | Mo Salah works out at midnight to stay fit as Liverpool hope for Premier League return

Former Manchester United player and TC pundit Gary Neville took to Twitter with a suggestive tweet regarding a Premier League return date on Thursday. Neville claims that the English top-flight will resume on June 8 although he has not given a reliable source for the above date. UEFA officials have put extreme pressure on major European leagues to complete their remaining fixtures or face consequences.

However, the Belgian league, Dutch Eredivisie and the French Ligue 1 have all been canceled in the last couple of weeks. Reports in British media claim that English clubs will resume team training in the coming weeks. Arsenal and Tottenham already began training in batches earlier this week in order to prepare for a possible Premier League return. Will we see Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield this year? Only time will tell.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK lockdown: Jose Mourinho self-isolating with three Tottenham coaches in rented house

Premier League: Gary Neville ranks Raphael Varane above Virgil Van Dijk

Gary Neville: "We are not the only country in the world. Sancho is a talent, but we can't put him in the category world stars winning European Cups & World Cups regularly. That's why I put Varane ahead of Van Dijk. He's won so many European Cups, a World Cup, he's amazing." pic.twitter.com/xZuykRurfo — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) April 25, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus UK lockdown: London Mayor slams Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho for 'endangering lives'