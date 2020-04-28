De Bruyne Told Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry He Was Coming For His Assists Record This Year

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the world's best playmakers under Pep Guardiola. The Belgian maestro has already racked up 16 assists in the Premier League this season having previously managed 18 in the 2016-17 season. De Bruyne has claimed that he is aiming to break Arsenal Thierry Henry's Premier League assist record when the season resumes.

De Bruyne assists: Man City star aims for Premier League assist record; challenged Thierry Henry he'll break it

Speaking on The Athletic's Ornstein & Chapman podcast, Kevin De Bruyne joked about being irked at not having 17 assists, citing Raheem Sterling's goal against Arsenal which came of his deflected cross. The current Premier League assist record is held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who managed an extraordinary 20 assists for the Gunners in the 2002-03 campaign. De Bruyne and Henry worked closely together when the French legend served as an assistant coach for Roberto Martinez's Belgium. The Man City playmaker revealed that he spoke to Thierry Henry during Vincent Kompany's testimonial and told him that he's coming for his record.

Kevin De Bruyne revealed that it feels great to manage 16 assists as a creative player but said that if it doesn't happen his team still go on. De Bruyne said that it is always nice to have a record and added that his record in Germany made him feel proud. The Man City star was named The Athletic's Men's Player of the Year, with the Belgian international claiming the award despite Liverpool quartet Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane appearing on the shortlist.

De Bruyne assists: Man City players don't feel under-appreciated, says Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne claimed Man City don't feel they are under-appreciated despite being snubbed of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the year award. The Belgian international added that he has a good chance of claiming the award this year after losing out to Mohamed Salah two years ago. Man City have lifted four Premier League titles in the current decade, and yet in their title-winning campaigns, none of their squad members has lifted the coveted PFA Player of the Year award. Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez and current Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have prevailed in the most recent three award functions.

