Gary Neville Says Liverpool Not Being Awarded Premier League Title Would Be 'ridiculous'

With every passing day, it appears more and more likely that the Premier League would resume in the month of June and that the 2019/20 season would be concluded on the field. This should come as a piece of great news for fans of Liverpool FC, who have been desperately waiting for the Reds to end their wait for a Premier League title. Despite the threat due to COVID-19 pandemic still looming large, Premier League is reportedly determined to resume all football activities and have reportedly procured more than 40,000 testing kits to ensure player safety.

🗣 | Gary Neville:



“I think it would be ridiculous not to give Liverpool the league.” pic.twitter.com/CJhIklSI0K — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) May 4, 2020

Also Read | 'How Many Have To Die?': Neville Voices Fears Over Plans To End Premier League Suspension

Premier League return: Gary Neville backs awarding the title to Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender and now pundit, Gary Neville has so far been against Project Restart. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Gary Neville admitted that whether the Premier League restarts or not, Liverpool deserve to be awarded the Premier League title. Neville says 'it would be ridiculous' if Liverpool are not awarded the title.

At the time of suspension, Liverpool were comfortably on top of the Premier League with 82 points after 29 games. The Reds were just six points off from the securing the title, but the untimely suspension meant Liverpool fans and players are still waiting to be crowned as champions.

Also Read | Gary Neville Blasts Premier League Return Plan 'Project Restart', Prioritising Money Over Players, Premier League Standings

Gary Neville admitted Liverpool deserve to win the league as they have been the best side in the 2019/20 season. However, this will not stop Neville from taking shots at Liverpool next season. The football pundit said he no longer plans to leave the country if Liverpool are indeed awarded the title. "I think it's less painful seeing them win it this way, without crowds in stadiums, without me being there," Neville said to Sky Sports.

Gary Neville further joked that he will wear an asterisk t-shirt and badge on television next season, taking jibes at Liverpool's unusual title win. "It won't stop us having a little bit of a joke in the next 20 years," he proceeded to say.

Also Read | Gary Neville Blasts Premier League ‘nightmare’ Over Season Return Amid Pandemic, Backs Premier League Suspension

The Premier League has been suspended since March but as of now, reports suggest most of the clubs have agreed to restart the season in June. According to British media reports, the league will look to complete the season within seven weeks, starting in June. Most of the Premier League clubs including Liverpool have agreed to play the remaining 92 fixtures at neutral venues.

Also Read | Gary Neville Reveals How Sir Alex Ferguson Singled Out Arsenal Stars During Heated Rivalry, Talks About Premier League Return