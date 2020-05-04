Gary Neville Blasts Premier League ‘nightmare’ Over Season Return Amid Pandemic

There appears to be quite some doubt surrounding a possible Premier League return which is touted to be sometime in June. While there have been multiple reports of the UK Government giving the green light for a possible Premier League return in June, there have also been reports that a number of players are scared that a premature Premier League return could put them at risk of contracting the bug. Manchester United legend and football analyst Gary Neville has lashed out at league officials who are pushing for a Premier League return despite the massive risk it poses to the players and support staff.

Also Read | Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson criticises Premier League return plan, calls it 'farcial'

Also Read | Premier league return likely in June as government approves five-point framework

Premier League suspension

Gary Neville lashes out against NIGHTMARE Premier League return

The PL are having a CV nightmare . They keep spouting Health First but then brief constantly “We have to Re-Start”

I’d respect them more if they said “We accept the increase in Health Risk but it’s one we are willing to take” . They won’t as they are frightened to death! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 3, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in UK have crossed the 28,000 mark as of May 4, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak in the UK is yet to be brought under control by civic authorities as the number of infected cases rises steadily. Despite these conditions, Premier league officials are keen for the league to resume. Gary Neville, who made 400 appearances for Manchester United, claims league bosses are 'frightened to death’ at the thought of playing in the English top flight in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Premier League returns on June 8? Gary Neville hints at possibility on Twitter

Premier League suspension

Gary Neville interacts with Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish

Steve I want football to return. I also understand the complexities . However it’s depressing that the PL and clubs seem to be in hiding, scared to death of communicating. No-one wants to be responsible for this one! Just in case the unthinkable happens. https://t.co/aL7rFeZMMW — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 3, 2020

Gary Neville has been vocal about his apprehensions regarding the Premier League return. The 45-year old had even suggested that the Premier League 2019-20 season could be completed on foreign shores which might be safer for players and other staff. Speaking to Daily Mail, Gary Neville was quoted as saying, "If the Premier League is serious about delivering the matches that remain in the most safe environment they would move it to somewhere that is three or four hours away that is safe from coronavirus and somewhere that has proven it can handle it. There are some hotspots in Europe that could handle the Premier League finishing. I'm not sure they can deliver what they want to do in this country with the amount of logistical issues."

Also Read | Premier League suspension: Clubs expect no games until June amid coronavirus pandemic

Premier League suspension: Premier League clubs return to training May 1 onwards

At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



More: https://t.co/GJr8UN1Kzb pic.twitter.com/b5TjUkKcxp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has his eyes set on Pele's goal scoring record: Gary Neville