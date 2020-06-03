George Floyd Death: Former Man City Defender Says He 'fears US Police'

Protests over the death of George Floyd death have now entered day five in the USA. American citizens are protesting the never-ending instances of police brutality against African-American citizens and other minorities. MLS player and former Manchester City star Nedum Onuoha recently spoke about his experience of how it feels like to be an African-American in the MLS soil in a recent interview.

Real Salt Lake City defender Nedum Onuoha, who played in the Premier League with Manchester City and QPR, revealed how it feels to be a minority in the United States in a recent interview. While conversing on BBC Radio 5 Live, Nedum Onuoha was quoted as saying, “I'm always very wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power. For me personally, overall I don't like to say it but I have a fear and distrust towards police. I have loved living in this country but there is [another] side of it."

Former England U-21 international Nedum Onuoha played for Manchester City between 2004-2012. He made over 90 appearances for the club and scored three goals, playing primarily as centre-back. He moved to MLS side Real Salt Lake City in 2018 from QPR and has been playing in the MLS for two years now. Nedum Onuoha further added, “In the UK, I am more comfortable because if something happens it probably will not be deadly - but over here because of their rights it is more common that altercations become deadly. I am always very aware of that whenever I go around anywhere. I'm comfortable but when it comes to any kind of brutality, if it's from the police, if they read me the wrong way then my life could be taken. I feel that every single day. It is not just me but everybody else as well."

