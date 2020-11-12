Georgia Vs North Macedonia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Euro Qualifiers Live

Following a thrilling clash which ended in a 1-1 Nations League draw between the two sides, Georgia will again take on North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro qualifiers on Thursday, November 12. This is the first game of the ongoing international break for these sides, with Georgia also playing Armenia and Estonia later in the Nations League.

How to watch Georgia vs North Macedonia live? Georgia vs North Macedonia live stream

The broadcast of the Euro qualifiers clash will be provided on Sony Ten 2. Georgia vs North Macedonia live stream will be available on Sony LIV app. Live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams, apart from UEFA's social media pages.

Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 10.30 pm IST

Georgia vs North Macedonia prediction and preview

The two sides played against each other in the previous clash in October, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bagged the lead for Georgia in the 74th minute, only for Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski to score the equaliser for North Macedonia in injury-time. The two teams have faced off on two occasions previously, with the other game also ending in a draw.

Interestingly, Georgia have been on a scintillating run of form and are undefeated in their previous five games. On the other hand, North Macedonia are on a six-game unbeaten streak, thus suggesting an intense clash on Thursday in the Euro qualifiers.

Georgia vs North Macedonia team news (probable 11)

Georgia: Giorgi Loria, Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Gia Grigalava, Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Tornike Okriashvilli, Valeri Kazaishvili, Giorgi Kvilitaia

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski, Kire Ristevski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov, Stefan Ristovski, Boban Nikolov, Tihomir Kostadinov, Ezgjan Alioski, Goran Pandev, Ilikja Nestorovski, Ivan Trichkovski

Georgia vs North Macedonia prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats and the recent run of form of the two teams, the game is expected to end in a daw with the two teams sharing points on Thursday.

Image courtesy: Enis Bardhi Instagram