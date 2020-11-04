Alphonso Davies Named Most Valuable Young Football Player With €180 MILLION Net Worth

Fresh off a treble-winning season, Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has been named the most valuable football player in the world born after the year 2000. CIES Football Observatory has valued him at a whopping €180.4 million, making him the most valuable young player in Europe's top five leagues. With his new improved valuation, Alphonso Davies is well ahead of his Bundesliga compatriots, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, both of whom are ranked 2nd and 4th, respectively.

Alphonso Davies value spikes after treble-winning season

Alphonso Davies turned 20 on November 2. The Canadian roadrunner has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence and is already considered as one of the best-attacking full-backs in world football today. Having joined Bayern Munich in January 2019, Davies emerged as a regular starter for the club during the 2019-20 season. He made 29 league appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting another five. In all competitions, the 20-year-old made 43 appearances, of which eight came in the Champions League.

Alphonso Davies is the most valuable footballer born after the year 2000, according to the CIES Football Observatory [📸 @ESPNFC] pic.twitter.com/ZQU3i9r38Q — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 3, 2020

Davies became the first Canadian player to win the Champions League after he played a starring role in Bayern 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019-20 UCL final. Already in his sixth full season as a senior footballer, the player has been a part of a Bayern team that won two Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals, one DFL Supercup, one Champions League and one Super Cup.

Also Read | Jota Hat Trick As Liverpool Thrashes Atalanta 5-0

Jadon Sancho value: Dortmund star a distant second

Alphonso Davies' €180.4 million value is a distant ahead of Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who is valued at €125.6 million. The English winger has been Bundesliga's hottest young imports since moving to Germany from Man City in 2017. He has already scored 37 times for Dortmund in 107 career appearances.

All summer, Sancho was closely linked to Man United, with reports even suggesting the player had agreed personal terms with the English club. However, Man United failed to come close to Dortmund's €120m asking price, and the move failed to really materialise. Sancho has scored twice in eight matches this season.

Also Read | Bayern's Alphonso Davies Comically Trolls McDonald's, Claims Restaurant Didn't Hire Him

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati breaks the Bundesliga dominance, cracking the top three with a €122.7 million valuation. The youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history continues with his rapid rise this season and has already found the net five times in just eight appearances this season. Fati is also the youngest player in the top 10, having turned 18 only last week.

Despite the early dominance of Bundesliga players in the list, it is, in fact, the Premier League who has the most players in the top 10 of CIES' recently released list (four). Mason Greenwood (€120.3m), Ferran Torres (€106m), Bukayo Saka (€95.8m) and Phil Foden (€70.3m), all crack the top 10 with three of the four youngsters playing for Manchester clubs. Elsewhere, among the top 100 young players, Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) and Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) are the only players born in 2003; Bellingham is the youngest of the two.

Also Read | Real Madrid Back On Track With 3-2 Win Over Inter Milan

Player Club Birth Year Value (millions) 1 Alphonso Davies Bayern 2000 €180.4 2 Jadon Sancho Dortmund 2000 €125.6 3 Ansu Fati Barcelona 2002 €122.7 4 Erling Haaland Dortmund 2000 €120.3 5 Mason Greenwood Man United 2001 €120.3 6 Ferran Torres Man City 2000 €106 7 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2000 €95.8 8 Dejan Kulusevski Juventus 2000 €75.1 9 Phil Foden Man City 2000 €70.3 10 Rodrygo Goes Real Madrid 2001 €69.9 11 Eduardo Camavinga Rennes 2002 €61.5 12 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2000 €58.5 13 Takefusa Kubo Real Madrid (on loan at Villarreal) 2001 €48.4 14 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2000 €47.1 15 Jude Bellingham Dortmund 2003 €44.5 16 Jonathan David Lille 2000 €43.6 17 Benoit Badiashile Monaco 2001 €40.2 18 Brandon Williams Man United 2000 €36.4 19 Ozan Kabak Schalke 2000 €35.0 20 Pedro Neto Wolves 2000 €34.3

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Recorded The FASTEST Sprint In Last Season’s UCL Ahead Of Alphonso Davies

(Image Credits: Alphonso Davies, Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati Instagram)