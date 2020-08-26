Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Stunning Physique While Diving In The Mediterranean

More often than not, Georgina Rodriguez seems to get the best out of her tropical surroundings. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to share an incredible diving experience in the Mediterranean sea while her beau, Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to Juventus training. Georgina Rodriguez donned a white bikini and flippers while taking a dip in the deep blue, also gesturing a heart sign towards the camera.

Georgina Rodriguez takes a dive in the deep blue

Georgina Rodriguez shared a video of her diving experience in the Mediterranean with her 20.5 million followers on Tuesday. In the footage, Georgina was seen enjoying a swim in the clear blue water as she gave her fans a gist of her workout outside from the gym. With goggles covering her eyes, Georgina practised her breaststroke, swimming just beneath the surface for most of the video. She also took a moment to turn around towards the camera and gesture a heart sign. Following the end of Juventus' 2019-20 football season, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez sailed from the Italian Riviera to Ibiza on a magical 11-day cruise, visiting the scenic spots of St-Tropez, Monaco and Majorca along the way.

Cristiano and Georgina wedding rumours

Georgina's latest appearance on the Mediterranean comes after a cryptic message shared by the model over the weekend. On Sunday, the ballerina took to Instagram to suggest that she was engaged to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple was cruising the Mediterranean on Ronaldo's £5.5million yacht and posed for a photo in which the footballer covered her wedding ring finger. Georgina captioned the image, 'YESSS', and was later spotted with a ring on her finger, leading fans to believe that she was engaged to Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training with Juventus

On Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo and several other Juventus stars returned for pre-season training at the Juventus training centre. The 35-year-old was spotted alongside new boss Andrea Pirlo after Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri following the dramatic Champions League Round of 16 exit against Lyon. Ronaldo was pictured giving the camera's a thumbs-up and was then seen with the ball at his feet as the Juventus stars were keen on making a good first impression on Pirlo.

Image Credits - Georgina Rodriguez Instagram