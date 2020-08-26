Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Covered In Blood During Pre-season Game Vs RB Salzburg

Jurgen Klopp's preparations for the coming season did not begin well with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk suffering a cut on the head after a brutal collision during a pre-season friendly. The Dutch defender, seen covered with blood, was forced off the field after the incident during the game against RB Salzburg in Austria. Defender Nat Phillips replaced the centre-back later on.

Also Read | Virgil van Dijk responds to Bernardo Silva's tweet calling Liverpool fans 'pathetic'

Liverpool draw against RB Salzburg in pre-season friendly

With just two weeks left for the Premier League 2020-21 season to kick-off, Liverpool had a harsh reality check as they came up against RB Salzburg. The Premier League champions went 2-0 down within 13 minutes of the game, courtesy of a brace from Patson Daka. However, promising youngster Rhian Brewster rescued the Reds with a double in the second half to end the game with a draw; his second goal coming from an exquisite finish.

Also Read | Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Man United captain surprisingly outperforms Liverpool ace

Van Dijk injury not a cause of concern

During such one moment of the game, Van Dijk was involved in a clash with an opponent that left him bleeding. The profuse bleeding forced the defender to withdraw from the field and he was seen covering the cut with a pad. However, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the injury sustained by Van Dijk is not serious and he is unlikely to miss any games.

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that @VirgilvDijk is not expected to suffer any lasting effects after coming off against @RedBullSalzburg. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2020

In a major sigh of relief for the manager as well as the fans, reports suggest that Van Dijk will be fit in time to play in the Community Shield against Arsenal on Saturday. Speaking to the club's website, Klopp revealed that the Dutch colossus has a minor injury, but that won't pose a problem for him.

Also Read | Van Dijk turned David Luiz: Twitter ridicules Liverpool's rare defensive gaffes vs Arsenal

Community Shield: Liverpool to play Arsenal before Premier League begins

With just two weeks for the Premier League to return, Klopp's players have been sweating it out in training. Speaking to the media prior to the game, Klopp insisted that Liverpool's training sessions have been promising, asserting that the sessions have been highly intense. On being quizzed if the Liverpool training was 'top quality', the Premier League-winning manager declined to comment on the same.

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League title against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12 at Anfield. Before the Premier League campaign resumes, the Reds have the opportunity to kickstart their campaign with a title as they come up against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Community Shield final.

Also Read | Van Dijk's interview gatecrashed by Liverpool players after Premier League victory: Watch

Image courtesy: Liverpoolfc.com