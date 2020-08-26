Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Documentary Titled 'The End Is Near’ Leaves Fans Emotional

As painful as it may be to admit, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest footballers of this generation, are slowly but surely entering the twilight years of their respective careers. Since arriving onto the scene in the mid-2000s, the duo has picked up 11 Ballon d'Ors and nine Champions League titles between them. Despite showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, there will come a time when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots for good in the not so distant future. In order to celebrate their legacy, Youtuber Lorenzo F7 has created a 26-minute documentary titled, 'The End Is Near'.

The End is Near documentary about Ronaldo and Messi leaves fans emotional

On August 16, 2020, Youtuber Lorenzo F7 uploaded a 26-minute long video showcasing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective journeys from youth team players going on to become world-class superstars. The End is Near documentary begins with the pair of footballers showing off their skills at the top level before the setting is taken back to their days as youngsters trying to make a name for themselves in the sport.

The video has footage of both Ronaldo and Messi as children, growing up at Sporting Lisbon and Newell’s Old Boys respectively. The big moves then came with Ronaldo joining Man United in 2003 and Lionel Messi joining Barcelona in 2001. The video goes on to showcase their thrilling nine-year battle in Spain when they went head-to-head each year for the LaLiga title - Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid's white and Lionel Messi in Barcelona's blue and red. Their battles were nothing short of spectacular in every El Clasico.

It goes without saying that the video also highlights the best skills and goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the duo constantly humiliating opposing players. The End is Near documentary has over 17,000 likes on Youtube and has already left fans who've followed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since their youth days emotional. One supporter who watched the video commented, "This is really emotional and I don't know how the football will be without them," while another added, "This one of the best documentaries I've ever watched it's sad to see the goats of football history leave." With Ronaldo now 35, and Messi 33, fans are bound to cherish the end of what is considered the be one of the greatest rivalries in football.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Barcelona captain wants to leave Camp Nou

On Tuesday, Barcelona star Lionel Messi shocked the football world when he informed Barcelona that he wants to leave after spending 20 years at the Camp Nou. Reports claim that Messi has a €700 million clause which could be waived off, making the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a free agent. The Premier League trio of Man United, Man City and Chelsea are monitoring Messi's situation with PSG and Inter Milan also linked with a move to snap up the 10-time LaLiga winner.

Image Credits - AP