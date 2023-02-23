Gerard Pique & Girlfriend Thrown Out Of Restaurant As Owner Emerges Shakira Fan: Reports

Gerard Pique once again hogged the limelight as he alongside his girlfriend Clara Chia were allegedly thrown out of a Japanese restaurant in Barcelona. The pair were seen leaving the restaurant as videos & reports emerged on social media appearing to confirm the development. Pique broke up with his former longtime girlfriend Shakira and started dating Clara Chia almost a month back.

Gerard Pique & girlfriend thrown out of a restaurant in Barcelona?

Gerard Pique's life has often been very colourful off the pitch as well. The former Barcelona defender, however, probably didn't see it coming when he was allegedly asked by the owner of the restaurant to leave the place with his 23-year-old girlfriend. According to multiple reports on the incident, the owner happens to be a fan of Pique's former partner Shakira. Clara could be seen visibly upset as she entered the car with her boyfriend.

Barcelona terminated his contract by mutual consent. Earlier Shakira also released a song where she took a dig at her former boyfriend after their split up.

The Colombian singer released a statement confirming her separation from the footballer back in June. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.

Gerard Pique came through the youth system at FC Barcelona but also had a brief stint at Manchester United before returning to his old stomping ground in 2008. He went on to appear 615 times for the Catalan giants lifting the coveted Champions League on three occasions while also helping his club to lift the La Liga eight times. He also was a pivotal part of the Spanish squad which won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 European Championship. Following a decorated career he decided to hang up his boots at the start of 2023.