Gerard Pique Takes Subtle Dig At Ex Shakira With New Partnership: 'Casio Lasts A Lifetime'

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has subtly hit back at his former partner Shakira by announcing a new partnership with Casio watches. Pique announced this partnership a few days after Shakira released a new diss song, one in which she seemingly took a dig at the 35-year-old and his current partner, Clara Chia Marti. In her new song, the Colombian singer states that her lover exchanged a 'Rolex for a Casio.'

Gerard Pique launches new venture

During a stream for his new soccer 7 tournaments, the King's League, Gerard Pique announced a new partnership with Casio watches. While announcing the same, the former Barcelona defender hilariously said, "Casio has sent us wristwatches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio. The King's League struck a deal with Casio. This watch will last a lifetime."

When Pique was asked by a member present in the room about the reason behind this partnership, Sergio Aguero hilariously interrupted and said, "It was because of Shakira's song." Pique and Shakira announced in June 2022 that they had ended their relationship which lasted for more than a decade.

Pique announced this partnership a few days after Shakira released a new diss song with Argentine producer Bizarrap, with the most famous line of that song being, "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio." Since its release, the song has received worldwide attention.

Some of the other lyrics of this song include, "I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you. This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me. I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you. I only make music, sorry that I splashed you."

The lyrics of her song added, "No hard feelings babe. I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement. I don't even know what happened, you're acting so weird I don't even recognize you." She then added in her song that she is 'worth two 22-year-olds,' which seems like a direct dig to Pique's 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.