'Get Out': PSG Fans Reach Neymar's House, Tell Him To Leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) condemned the abusive behavior of a group of fans directed at Lionel Messi and Neymar outside the club's headquarters on Wednesday. The PSG Ultras, a passionate group of fans, had gathered to air their grievances after learning that Messi would not be extending his contract and was heading toward becoming a free agent. The fans reportedly hurled abuses at Messi and told Neymar to "get lost."

PSG released a statement on their official website, strongly condemning the "intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals" and expressing their support for their players, staff, and anyone targeted by such shameful behavior.

Here's how Paris Saint-Germain reacted to the entire matter

PSG fans in front of Neymar’s house chanting for him to get out of the club.



Disgusting & weird. Get him out of there. pic.twitter.com/cwPAS7YgKI — Neymoleque 🇧🇷| Fan (@Neymoleque) May 3, 2023

The PSG fans' frustration stems from the team's lack of success in the Champions League, despite considerable investment in supposedly superstar performers. PSG fans have also expressed their disappointment with club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Though PSG is on course to defend their domestic crown in the 2022-23 season, they have not won the Champions League, and the fans are not happy.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Soars In Forbes 2023 Highest-paid Athletes List, Lionel Messi Stands 2nd

Why are fans unhappy with Messi and Neymar?

Lionel Messi's move to PSG from Barcelona in 2021 has been met with skepticism by the Parisian fan base. Questions have been asked about his commitment to the team, and he was recently banned for two weeks for making an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia. Several media outlets reported on Wednesday that Messi may leave PSG after the end of his current contract in June this year and may join a club in Saudi Arabia, where his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr.

Neymar, on the other hand, became unpopular among many fans when he pushed for a return to Barcelona shortly after his record-breaking €222 million transfer in 2017. Neymar has not been able to put on a significant performance for PSG over the past few seasons despite joining the team as a marquee player.

PSG's response to the fan's actions shows the club's commitment to protecting its players and staff. Such abusive behavior is intolerable and unjustifiable, regardless of any differences of opinion between fans and players. PSG's statement reflects the club's commitment to building a positive and respectful relationship with its fan base while also prioritizing the well-being of its players and staff.

Image: AP