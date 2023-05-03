Lionel Messi Denied Contract Extension By PSG After Saudi Saga In Biggest Football News

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is uncertain following his recent unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old traveled to the Middle Eastern country in his role as a tourism ambassador for the Gulf state, but this move was not approved by the PSG administration, which resulted in Messi’s suspension for two weeks without pay.

The PSG Forward has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the country. Messi apparently disobeyed the club’s directive to return to training following the team’s 3-1 loss against Lorient on Sunday. The 7-time Ballon d’Or made a 2-day excursion to the region regardless and now has to oblige the harsh punishment that has been dwelled.

Only 3 matches left for Messi in Paris?

However, reports are circulating that PSG has decided not to renew Messi’s contract at the end of the season, despite continuous negotiations for an extension. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the Saudi trip was reportedly the final straw for senior officials at the club, who had already been leaning towards letting Messi leave the Paris-based side.

The suspension of two weeks would imply that Messi would miss the upcoming two PSG fixtures. There are still five games left before the Ligue 1 season is through. But Messi now has three matches left in a PSG jersey owing to his suspension.

If this is the case, Messi may have a chance of reuniting with FC Barcelona, although there may be financial implications for the Spanish club. Other interested parties include Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer and Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, where Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his ultimate days of football.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 on a two-year deal until June this year. The contract had an option for an extra year at the club. Messi made his official debut for PSG on August 29 in an away fixture against Reims in Ligue 1. In his 71 appearances for the French club, he has scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists.

